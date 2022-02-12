BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 23.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 148.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.