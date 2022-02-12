BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 23.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
