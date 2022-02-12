BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 237.3% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MUI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. 138,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $17.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

