BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 237.3% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:MUI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. 138,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $17.40.
About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund (MUI)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.