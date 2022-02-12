Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years.

MYC stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.67% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

