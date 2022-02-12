Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years.
MYC stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.
About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
