Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years.

MYC stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.67% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

See Also

Dividend History for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund (NYSE:MYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.