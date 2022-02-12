Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Up 224.5% in January

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 224.5% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 58,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 123,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

