BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MCA opened at $13.93 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

