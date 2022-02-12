BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Stock Position Reduced by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,601 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.