BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Down 83.9% in January

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the January 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. 130,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,004. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

