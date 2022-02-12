Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 1,373,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,308. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 24.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 495.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

