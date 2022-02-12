Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Blue Bird updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Blue Bird stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.01. 140,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,305. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $543.89 million, a PE ratio of -1,699.30 and a beta of 1.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
About Blue Bird
Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.