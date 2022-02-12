Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Blue Bird updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.01. 140,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,305. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $543.89 million, a PE ratio of -1,699.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter worth $2,184,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

