BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $115.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.78.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $82.51. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $64.76 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,668,981. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

