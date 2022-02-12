BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($79.31) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €61.10 ($70.23) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($85.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.22 ($80.71).

Shares of BNP opened at €64.90 ($74.60) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($79.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.68.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

