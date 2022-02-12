Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.28.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

