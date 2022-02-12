boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered boohoo group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC lowered boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

