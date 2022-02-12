Boralex Inc. (BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 15th

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of TSE:BLX traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 282,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,185. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.00.
Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. Research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boralex Company Profile
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.
