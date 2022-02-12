Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,943 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $41,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after buying an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 54.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after buying an additional 2,176,240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after buying an additional 1,986,615 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.11 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 77,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

