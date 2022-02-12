Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 2,775 Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 428,305 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

OMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ OMP opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

