Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 3,515 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after buying an additional 1,003,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after buying an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after buying an additional 288,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,608,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after buying an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBRA stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

