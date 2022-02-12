BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:BRSD opened at GBX 13.01 ($0.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.01. BrandShield Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 26 ($0.35). The company has a market capitalization of £15.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

