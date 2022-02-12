BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:BRSD opened at GBX 13.01 ($0.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.01. BrandShield Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 26 ($0.35). The company has a market capitalization of £15.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
