Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 14926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 42,988 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

