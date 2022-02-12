Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 14926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.
The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.
The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
