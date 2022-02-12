British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.62) to GBX 3,400 ($45.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,368.50 ($45.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,939.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,737.69. The stock has a market cap of £77.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,373 ($45.61).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

