Brokerages Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce sales of $6.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.89 billion and the highest is $6.35 billion. Amgen reported sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.98 billion to $26.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.06 billion to $28.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 11.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $228.20. 3,557,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,512. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.06 and its 200-day moving average is $219.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

