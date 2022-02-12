Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Post $5.00 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce earnings per share of $5.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.67. Cigna posted earnings per share of $4.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $22.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.06 to $22.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $24.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.43 to $26.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

CI opened at $227.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

