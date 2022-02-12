Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyrusOne.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

