Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report sales of $194.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the lowest is $194.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $186.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $817.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.