Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.82. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

INFO stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,374. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $88.44 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

