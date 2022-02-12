Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.
INFI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,765. The company has a market cap of $105.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.11. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
