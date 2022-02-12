Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,550,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,110 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 838,751 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,765. The company has a market cap of $105.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.11. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

