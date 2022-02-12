Brokerages Anticipate Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.95 Million

Analysts predict that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) will report sales of $92.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.20 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full-year sales of $371.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.40 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $474.45 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

NASDAQ LVLU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.34. 27,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

