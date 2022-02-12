Brokerages Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $801.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce $801.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $812.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.60 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $784.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,010. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

