Brokerages Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

TNGX stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.33. 84,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,965. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.