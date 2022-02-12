Brokerages Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

TNGX stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.33. 84,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,965. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

