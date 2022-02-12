Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

XRAY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after buying an additional 1,109,283 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,831,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,593,000 after purchasing an additional 126,604 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

