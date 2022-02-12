Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Limelight Networks reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981,570 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 94.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 624,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 553,165 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,009. The firm has a market cap of $539.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

