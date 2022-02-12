Brokerages Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.67 Million

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce sales of $98.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $74.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $436.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $457.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $454.70 million, with estimates ranging from $434.40 million to $474.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.68. 90,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,578. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

