Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Ormat Technologies also reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.53. The stock had a trading volume of 206,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.