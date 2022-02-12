Brokerages Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Brokerages predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce sales of $4.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.05 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $19.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Shares of SWK opened at $162.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.94. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $159.85 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

