Brokerages Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. Titan International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

TWI opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $654.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Titan International by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Titan International by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Titan International by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

