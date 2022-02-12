Brokerages Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target at $170.25

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADEVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adevinta ASA from 149.00 to 130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Adevinta ASA stock remained flat at $$10.87 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.