Brokerages Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Price Target at $215.86

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $142.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.43. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $132.62 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,696,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,238,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,388,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,107,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

