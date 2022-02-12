Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price at $1,197.25

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,229.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANFGF shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,059.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of ANFGF stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

