Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Price Target at $60.63

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $48,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $31,939,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $27,594,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUN opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

