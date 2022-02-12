Brokerages Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Target Price at $43.21

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 794,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $16,431,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Criteo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 390,207 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $16,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. 402,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,714. Criteo has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

