Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Target Price at $47.24

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 133,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $54.11. 11,882,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,850,179. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

