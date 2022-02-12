Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) PT at $81.50

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Fortive stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fortive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after purchasing an additional 757,298 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fortive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,768,000 after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

