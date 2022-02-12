Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) PT at $49.89

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,203,000 after purchasing an additional 146,755 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

