Brokerages Set PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) PT at $49.33

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,938,000 after buying an additional 1,355,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 12,253.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after buying an additional 1,328,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,471,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,555,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PNM Resources by 386.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 963,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNM opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.22%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

