Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $42.42

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.42.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after buying an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 447.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $34,950,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,524,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,580,105. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.