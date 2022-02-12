Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) PT at $81.33

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 4.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. Timken has a 12-month low of $62.96 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

