Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target at $39.36

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 678,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 654,048 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URBN traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

