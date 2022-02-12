Brokerages Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Target Price at $60.60

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,212,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,256,000 after purchasing an additional 555,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after purchasing an additional 282,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

