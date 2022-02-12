Brokers Offer Predictions for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.88 EPS.

AMG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $142.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average of $162.43. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $132.62 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,238,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

