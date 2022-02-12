BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.73% of BRT Apartments worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $410.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

BRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

